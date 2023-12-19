SJ Logistics IPO listing date: SJ Logistics share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Tuesday. On NSE SME, SJ Logistics share price today was listed at ₹175 per share, 40% higher than the issue price of ₹125. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, after a strong debut the SJ Logistics IPO share price was locked at 5% lower circuit, but later recovered and was trading 4.5% higher at ₹182.95 apiece at 11:18 IST.

SJ Logistics IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 12, and closed on Thursday, December 14. The SJ Logistics IPO price band was set in the range of ₹121 to ₹125. The SJ Logistics IPO lot size was 1,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJ Logistics (India) Limited offers its clients supply chain and logistics solutions. The business offers services for transportation handling, customs clearance, and goods forwarding.

SJ Logistics IPO subscription status is 316.26 times on day 3. The issue received stellar response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 356.33 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 489.45 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 116.16 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJ Logistics IPO subscription status is 24.56 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 62.87 times.

SJ Logistics IPO details SJ Logistics IPO, which is worth ₹48 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 3,840,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to RHP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, working capital requirements, and the repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain loans that it has taken out.

The S J Logistics IPO's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the S J Logistics IPO.

The company's promoter is Rajen Hasmukhlal Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJ Logistics IPO GMP today SJ Logistics IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +108, similar to the previous session. This indicates SJ Logistics share price were trading at a premium of ₹108 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of SJ Logistics share price was indicated at ₹233 apiece, which is 86.4% higher than the IPO price of ₹125. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

