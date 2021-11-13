SJS Enterprises IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date

According to the market observers, SJS Enterprises IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹62, which is ₹22 higher from its Friday evening grey market premium of ₹40. On Friday morning, SJS Enterprises IPO grey market price was ₹28. Market observers said that SJS Enterprises IPO GMP went up on Friday after the upside movement move in the stock market. They maintained that SJS Enterprises IPO GMP had remained subdued due to the recent stock market's sideways trend with negative bias. They expected moderate listing gain from the public issue if the market mood remains positive on the listing date i.e. Monday.

