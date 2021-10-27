MUMBAI: SJS Enterprises Ltd has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹531-542 apiece. The issue opens on 1 November and closes on 3 November.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of ₹710 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte and ₹90 crore by KA Joseph. Currently, Evergraph Holdings and KA Joseph hold 77.86% and 20.74% stake in the company, respectively.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Securities are the book lead managers to the issue.

SJS Enterprises is a “design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio for a wide range of customers primarily in the automotive and consumer appliance industries. It also offers a variety of accessories for the two-wheelers’ and passenger vehicles’ aftermarket under our “Transform" brand.

It supplied over 115 million parts with more than 6,000 SKUs in fiscal 2021 to around 170 customers in approximately 90 cities across 20 countries.

It also manufactures a wide range of aesthetics products that cater to the requirements of the commercial vehicles, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.

The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Bengaluru and Pune. For fiscal 2021, it reported revenue from operation at ₹251.62 crore against ₹216.17 crore in the previous year. Net profit stood at ₹47.77 crore versus ₹41.29 crore a year ago.

