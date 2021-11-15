SJS Enterprises share listing today. Experts expect 'moderate' gain on debut

SJS Enterprises shares are going to list at BSE and NSE today. According to stock market experts, listing may not be buzzing and the public issue may list at moderate premium of 10 per cent. They said that much will depend upon the mood and expected that SJS Enterprises shares may list in the range of ₹590 to ₹640.

Speaking on SJS Enterprises IPO listing price; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The revenues seems to be stagnant. The IPO which is a purely a OFS would see promoter’s stake going down significantly which is a matter of concern. At the upper band, issue looks priced on a higher side, leaving less for the investors on table. Listing may not be buzzing and issue may list at marginal premium of 10 per cent."

Unveiling SJS Enterprises share listing range; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend upon the market sentiment. If the positive sentiment witnessed on Friday continues today as well then we can expect SJS Enterprises shares to list in the range of ₹590 to ₹644, giving up to 18 per cent listing gain against its price band of ₹531 to ₹542 per equity share."

Expecting moderate gain from SJS Enterprises share listing; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Company has strong financial performance and best operating margin in the industry with a lean balance sheet. It has promising business outlook and reasonable valuation as well. One key concern is promoters selling 48.5 per cent stake despite the fact that the company has a very strong financial and growth outlook and they are cashing in money from their business. That's the reason we expect that the public issue may register listing gain of ₹40 or 7.38 per cent and listing price of around ₹582 per share."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

