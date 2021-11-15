SJS Enterprises share listing today. Experts expect 'moderate' gain on debut

Expecting moderate gain from SJS Enterprises share listing; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Company has strong financial performance and best operating margin in the industry with a lean balance sheet. It has promising business outlook and reasonable valuation as well. One key concern is promoters selling 48.5 per cent stake despite the fact that the company has a very strong financial and growth outlook and they are cashing in money from their business. That's the reason we expect that the public issue may register listing gain of ₹40 or 7.38 per cent and listing price of around ₹582 per share."