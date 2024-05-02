SK Finance files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹2,200-crore via IPO; details here
SK Finance's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an OFS of up to ₹1,700 crore by promoters and investor shareholders
SK Finance has filed preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to garner ₹2,200 crore through an initial share sale. The proposed initial public offer (IPO) is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,700 crore by promoters and investor shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.
