Skyways Air Services IPO listing today. Here's what experts, GMP signal ahead of debut

Skyways Air Services IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, 1 September. The shares of Skyways Air Services IPO will be listed on both exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The allotment of Skyways Air Services IPO was finalised on Friday last week, following stellar response from investors during the subscription period.

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The issue received an overwhelming response from investors, with the overall subscription reaching 71.25 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) drove the demand, subscribing to their reserved portion 140 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 87 times, while the retail portion saw 25.40 times subscription, according to exchange data.

Skyways Air Services IPO GMP today The shares of Skyways Air Services IPO is commanding a premium of ₹32 in the grey market. This means that the GMP of Skyways Air Services IPO is +32, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹170, which is 23.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

The GMP indicates the potential difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is merely an early market indicator and should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions.

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Skyways Air Services IPO listing price prediction According to Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President Research & Business Development, Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd, the Skyways Air Services IPO is likely to deliver an estimated listing gain of 22% to 26%.

Ojha recommended short-term investors to book profits, however, suggested long-term investors to hold the stock.

“is also expanding its capabilities through technology platforms such as SLS HIKE and SLS 100X, while its consortium with Swissport International AG for the proposed Kolkata cargo terminal provides an additional long-term growth opportunity,” said Ojha.

Skyways Air Services IPO details The ₹582.50-crore mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 24 to August 27, 2026, at a fixed price of ₹137 per share. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

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The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 2.89 crore shares worth ₹398.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.33 crore shares aggregating to ₹184 crore. Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the registrar.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards the repayment of certain borrowings, meeting incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Skyways Air Services operates in the air freight forwarding and logistics sector. Its services include air and ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, customs broking, technology-enabled express cargo and parcel delivery, as well as various value-added services for customers across domestic and international markets.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.