Skyways Air Services IPO: Price band set at ₹131- ₹138 per share; check key dates, issue details

Skyways Air Services IPO price band: The Skyways Air Services Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹131 to ₹138 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Skyways Air Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 24 August and will close on Thursday, 27 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Skyways Air Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, 21 August.

The Skyways Air Services IPO lot size is 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 equity shares thereafter.

Skyways Air Services IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Skyways Air Services IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 28 August and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, 31 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Skyways Air Services share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 1 September.

Skyways Air Services IPO details The Skyways Air Services IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares along with an offer-for-sale (OFS). The company will issue 2.88 crore shares through the fresh issue, while existing shareholders, including promoters Yashpal Sharma and his brother Tarun Sharma, will offload up to 1.33 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed with the Registrar of Companies on 11 August.

The fresh issue has been reduced from the 3.29 crore shares proposed in the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI in June 2025, following its pre-IPO fundraise. SEBI approved the company's IPO papers in November 2025.

Pre-IPO fundraise and borrowings Skyways Air Services has already raised ₹48.23 crore through a pre-IPO placement, issuing 40.19 lakh shares at ₹120 apiece. The company said the funds are currently parked in fixed deposit receipts and will be used for general corporate purposes.

As of June 2026, the company had standalone borrowings of ₹504.65 crore, while its subsidiary, Forin Container Line, had outstanding borrowings of ₹81.58 crore.

Use of IPO Proceeds The company plans to utilise ₹130 crore from the fresh issue towards incremental working capital requirements, with the remaining proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the OFS will accrue entirely to the selling shareholders.

Holani Consultants, Shannon Advisors and Dolat Finserv are acting as merchant bankers to the Skyways Air Services IPO.