Dozens of IPOs ready to hit market despite rout of new-age firms

Many investors are sitting on huge losses after buying into new-age firms like Zomato, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar which have fallen below their issue price, after more than halving from their 52-week highs. After a lull since the mega Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) issue, IPO activity picked up again from October. Momentum in the secondary market has fuelled appetite in the primary market. From a 52-week low of 15,183.4, the Nifty has risen 21% through 18,385.3 on 20 December, whereas the Dow Jones was 11.3% below its 52-week high on 19 December.

