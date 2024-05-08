Slone Infosystems IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Slone Infosystems IPO allotment finalisation today. Check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. Refund process for non-allotted individuals starts on May 9. Listing date set for May 10. Slone Infosystems IPO GMP at +70. Predicted listing price at ₹149 per share, 88.61% more than IPO price.
Slone Infosystems IPO allotment date today: Slone Infosystems IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, May 8). The investors who applied for Slone Infosystems IPO can check the Slone Infosystems IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Slone Infosystems IPO opened for subscription on Friday, May 3, and closed on Tuesday, May 7. Slone Infosystems IPO subscription status was 667.81 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com
