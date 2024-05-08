Slone Infosystems IPO allotment date today: Slone Infosystems IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, May 8). The investors who applied for Slone Infosystems IPO can check the Slone Infosystems IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Slone Infosystems IPO opened for subscription on Friday, May 3, and closed on Tuesday, May 7. Slone Infosystems IPO subscription status was 667.81 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

Investors can find out if they have been assigned shares and in what quantity by looking up the basis of allocation. The number of allotted shares is also displayed in the IPO allotment status. For applicants who weren't given shares, the company will start the refund procedure. In their demat accounts, the shares of those who are allocated will be received.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Thursday, May 9 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Slone Infosystems IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, May 10.

If you have applied for the Slone Infosystems IPO, you can do a Slone Infosystems IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Slone Infosystems IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the aforementioned link, you will see five links where you may see the status.

Step 2:

Choose Slone Infosystems IPO from the drop-down menu in the "Select IPO" section after opening one of the five links that are supplied.

Step 3:

To check the status, select either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No.

Step 4:

- If you select that option, enter the captcha code after the application number. Click "Submit."

- If you chose Demat Account, enter your account details together with the captcha code. Press "Submit."

- To use the PAN option, the third one, enter the PAN number and the captcha. Select "Submit."

Slone Infosystems IPO GMP today

Slone Infosystems IPO GMP or grey market premium is +70. This indicates Slone Infosystems share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After taking into consideration the high end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market, it is predicted that Slone Infosystems shares will list for ₹149 per share, 88.61% more than the IPO price of ₹79.

Based on the activities of the grey market over the last 11 sessions, the IPO GMP signals higher and forecasts a strong listing today. The lowest GMP is estimated by analysts at investorgain.com to be ₹20, while the maximum GMP is ₹70.

Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

