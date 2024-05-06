Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 15:42:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.60 0.69%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,462.10 -1.06%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,624.75 5.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.75 -2.86%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,148.80 0.60%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Slone Infosystems IPO: Issue subscribed over 62 times on day 2, so far, retail portion sees robust demand; check GMP
BackBack

Slone Infosystems IPO: Issue subscribed over 62 times on day 2, so far, retail portion sees robust demand; check GMP

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Slone Infosystems IPO subscription period started on May 3 with a price band of ₹79 per share and lot size of 1,600 shares. The company provides IT hardware solutions and services in India, with profit increasing by 94.88% despite a 15.73% revenue growth. Slone Infosystems IPO GMP is +70.

Slone Infosystems IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, May 3, and will close on Tuesday, May 7. (https://sloneinfosystems.com/)Premium
Slone Infosystems IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, May 3, and will close on Tuesday, May 7. (https://sloneinfosystems.com/)

Friday, May 3, marked the start of the Slone Infosystems IPO subscription period, which ends on Tuesday, May 7. At a face value of 10 per equity share, the Slone Infosystems IPO price band has been set at 79. A lot size of 1,600 shares is available for the Slone Infosystems IPO. Applications for equity shares must be made in multiples of 1,600 beginning with a minimum of 1,600 shares.

According to the prospectus, Slone Infosystems is an IT hardware solutions firm that provides IT service solutions in India in addition to selling and renting IT equipment. The company sells and rents IT equipment, including laptops, desktops, servers, and workstations, and it also offers IT solution services, such managing cloud servers and offering corporates IT equipment repair.

Also Read: Slone Infosystems IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details

The firm operates in many business segments, such as providing rental services, selling different IT-related products, and providing IT service solutions in addition to laptops, PCs, and computer accessories.

The prospectus states that Brisk Technovision Ltd. (P/E of 14.61) and Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd. (P/E of 0.03) are the company's listed peers, with a P/E of 19.51.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 94.88% between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, despite a 15.73% increase in revenue.

Slone Infosystems IPO subscription status

Slone Infosystems IPO subscription status is 62.20 times, on day 2, so far.

The retail portion has been subscribed 102.86 times, and NII portion has been booked 21.33 times.

The company has received bids for 8,27,04,000 shares against 13,29,600 shares on offer, at 15:29 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 1, the subscription status was 20.68 times.

Also Read: Refractory Shapes IPO fully subscribed on day 1 amid strong retail interest; Check GMP, subscription status

Slone Infosystems IPO details

The about 11.06 crore Slone Infosystems IPO comprises of a fresh issuance of 14,00,000 equity shares having a face value of 10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The firm's general business purposes, the repayment or payback of some of its loans, and capital expenditures for the purchase of laptops, desktop computers, SSDs, and RAM are the goals of the present equity share sale.

Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrant of the Slone Infosystems IPO, while Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book running lead manager. Aftertrade Share Broking is acting as the market maker for the Slone Infosystems IPO.

The Slone Infosystems IPO basis for share allocation is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Wednesday, May 8. The business will commence reimbursements on Thursday, May 9, and the shares will be deposited to the allottees' demat account the same day as the refund. Slone Infosystems share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, May 10.

Also Read: Amkay Products IPO allotment to be finalised today; Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status

Slone Infosystems IPO GMP today

Slone Infosystems IPO GMP or grey market premium is +70. This indicates Slone Infosystems share price were trading at a premium of 70 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The estimated price at which Slone Infosystems shares would list is 149 per share, 88.61% more than the IPO price of 79, after accounting for the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium on the grey market.

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the activity of the grey market over the past ten sessions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is 20 and the maximum GMP is 70.

Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Winsol Engineers IPO: Issue subscribed 15 times so far on first day; Check latest GMP, other key details of SME IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 May 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue