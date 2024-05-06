Slone Infosystems IPO: Issue subscribed over 62 times on day 2, so far, retail portion sees robust demand; check GMP
Slone Infosystems IPO subscription period started on May 3 with a price band of ₹79 per share and lot size of 1,600 shares. The company provides IT hardware solutions and services in India, with profit increasing by 94.88% despite a 15.73% revenue growth. Slone Infosystems IPO GMP is +70.
Friday, May 3, marked the start of the Slone Infosystems IPO subscription period, which ends on Tuesday, May 7. At a face value of ₹10 per equity share, the Slone Infosystems IPO price band has been set at ₹79. A lot size of 1,600 shares is available for the Slone Infosystems IPO. Applications for equity shares must be made in multiples of 1,600 beginning with a minimum of 1,600 shares.
