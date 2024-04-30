Slone Infosystems IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details
Slone Infosystems IPO price set at ₹79 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The company offers IT hardware solutions and services in India. Profit after tax rose by 94.88% between March 2022 and March 2023.
Slone Infosystems IPO price band has been fixed at ₹79 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Slone Infosystems IPO will open for subscription on Friday, May 3, and close on Tuesday, May 7. The lot size for the Slone Infosystems IPO is 1,600 shares. A minimum of 1,600 equity shares must be applied for, and after that, the shares must be applied for in multiples of 1,600. The issue price of ₹79 is 7.9 times of the face value.
