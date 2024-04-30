Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Slone Infosystems IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details

Slone Infosystems IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Slone Infosystems IPO price set at 79 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The company offers IT hardware solutions and services in India. Profit after tax rose by 94.88% between March 2022 and March 2023.

Slone Infosystems IPO will open for subscription on Friday, May 3, and close on Tuesday, May 7.

Slone Infosystems IPO price band has been fixed at 79 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Slone Infosystems IPO will open for subscription on Friday, May 3, and close on Tuesday, May 7. The lot size for the Slone Infosystems IPO is 1,600 shares. A minimum of 1,600 equity shares must be applied for, and after that, the shares must be applied for in multiples of 1,600. The issue price of 79 is 7.9 times of the face value.

Slone Infosystems is an IT hardware solutions company that sells and rents IT equipment as well as offering IT service solutions in India, according to the prospectus. The firm offers IT solution services, such as maintaining cloud servers and providing corporates with IT equipment servicing, in addition to selling and renting IT equipment such as laptops, desktops, servers, and workstations.

Also Read: Winsol Engineers IPO price band set at 71-75 per share; SME IPO to open on May 6

The company is divided into many business divisions, including rental services, sales of various IT-related items, laptops, computers, and computer accessories, and IT service solutions.

As per the prospectus, the company's (with a P/E of 19.51) listed peers are Brisk Technovision Ltd (with a P/E of 14.61), and Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd (with a P/E of 0.03).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 94.88%, while its revenue grew by 15.73%.

Slone Infosystems IPO details

Slone Infosystems IPO, which is worth about 11.06 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 14,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The objectives of the current equity share offering are general corporate purposes, repayment/prepayment of certain loans taken out by the firm, and capital expenditure for the acquisition of laptops, desktop computers, SSDs, and RAM.

The Slone Infosystems IPO's book running lead manager is Jawa Capital Services Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. With the Slone Infosystems IPO, Aftertrade Share Broking is the market maker.

Tentatively, Slone Infosystems IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, May 8, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, May 9, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Slone Infosystems share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, May 10.

Also Read: Varyaa Creations share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 90% premium at 285 apiece on BSE SME

Slone Infosystems IPO GMP today

Slone Infosystems IPO GMP or grey market premium is +30. This indicates Slone Infosystems share price were trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Once the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the gray market are taken into consideration, it is projected that Slone Infosystems shares will list at a price of 109 a share, which is 37.97 more than the IPO price of 79.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: JNK India share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 50% premium at 621 on NSE

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.