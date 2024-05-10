Slone Infosystems share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 50% premium at ₹118.50 apiece on NSE SME
Slone Infosystems IPO debuted on NSE SME at ₹118.50, 50% higher than the issue price of ₹79. The subscription status was 667.81 times on the third day, with 1,600 shares offered in a lot size.
Slone Infosystems share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. Slone Infosystems share price opened at ₹118.50, which is 50% higher than the issue price of ₹79.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started