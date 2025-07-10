Smarten Power Systems IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP

Smarten Power Systems IPO, whose subscription period ended on 9 July 2025, is likely to see the allotment to be out soon.

The proposed listing date for the Smarten Power Systems IPO is set for Monday, July 14, 2025, on the NSE SME.

The Smarten Power Systems IPO's book-running lead manager is Arihant Capital Markets Ltd., and the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. Arihant Capital Markets Limited is the market maker for the IPO of Smarten Power Systems.

Since the Smarten Power Systems IPO 'registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited and the shares are to be listed on NSE SME, the investors can check Smarten Power Systems IPO' allotment status on the NSE or registrar Maashitla Securities Private Limited's website.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as the focus shifts to listing

Steps to check Smarten Power Systems IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Maashitla Securities Private Limited to check the Smarten Power Systems IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2 Select Smarten Power Systems from the ‘Select company name’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 3: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the Demat account number

Step 4: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 5: Click the the SUBMIT button

Steps to check status of Smarten Power Systems IPO allotment on the NSE website Step 1: Go to the NSE website:

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO Bid."

Step 3: Under the selection symbol option, select "SMARTEN" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit.”

Smarten Power Systems IPO GMP Smarten Power Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at +9. This means that the Smarten Power Systems shares are trading at an ₹9 premium over the issue price of ₹100 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are expecting ₹9, or 9%, listing gains, and the listing of Smarten Power Systems shares is expected to be at around ₹109 a piece, as suggested by investorgain.com data.

