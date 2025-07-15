Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment date: The Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, July 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment status today in Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, July 10 and closed on Monday, July 14.

Smartworks Coworking IPO subscription status was 13.45 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can check the basis of allotment to determine if they have received shares and how many. The number of shares allocated can also be viewed in the IPO allotment status. For those who were not allocated shares, the company will start the refund process. Shares that are allotted will be credited to the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, July 16, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Smartworks Coworking IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, July 17.

If you have applied for the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO, you can do a Smartworks Coworking IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment status of your application below: Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO :

How to check Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropdown menu, which will show the name only if the allocation has been finalized.

Step 3 Choose one of the three options available to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Decide between ASBA and non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5 Fill in the details according to the mode you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 After completing the captcha, click on submit.

How to check Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO GMP today Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO GMP today or Smartworks Coworking IPO GMP is +16. This indicates Smartworks Coworking share price was trading at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Smartworks Coworking share price was indicated at ₹423 apiece, which is 3.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹407.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 11 sessions, today’s IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a promising listing ahead. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹32, based on insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Smartworks Coworking raises ₹173 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO