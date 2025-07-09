Smartworks Coworking IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Smartworks Coworking IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd will hit the Indian primary market on 10 July 2025, i.e. tomorrow. The public offer will remain open for bidders until 14 July 2025. This means the initial offer will remain open for bidders from Thursday this week to Monday next week. The company has declared the Smartworks Coworking IPO price band at ₹387 to ₹407 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹582.56 crore, of which ₹137.56 crore is reserved for offer-for-sale (OFS). The remaining ₹445 crore is expected through the issuance of fresh shares.

Smartworks Coworking IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Ahead of the Smartworks Coworking IPO opening, company shares have debuted in the grey market. According to the market observers, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd shares are available at a premium of ₹29 in the grey market today.

2] Smartworks Coworking IPO subscription date: The public issue will open on 10 July 2025 and remain open until 14 July 2025.

3] Smartworks Coworking IPO price: The company has declared an IPO price band of ₹387 to ₹407 per equity share.

4] Smartworks Coworking IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹582.56 crore, a mix of fresh shares and OFS.

5] Smartworks Coworking IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 36 company shares.

6] Smartworks Coworking IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 15 July 2025, which is Tuesday next week.

7] Smartworks Coworking IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) has been appointed registrar of the public issue.

8] Smartworks Coworking IPO lead managers: JM Financial, BoB Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Smartworks Coworking IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Most likely date for share listing is 17 July 2025.

10] Smartworks Coworking IPO review: The market capitalisation of Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO is ₹4644.82 crore. By the end of FY25, the company's ROCE was 42.30%, and the EBITDA Margin stood at 62.39%. The company's price-to-book is ₹38.58 per equity share.