Smartworks Coworking IPO: Price band set at ₹387-407 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Smartworks Coworking IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹387 to ₹407 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Smartworks Coworking IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, July 10 and will close on Monday, July 14. The allocation to anchor investors for the Smartworks Coworking IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 9.

The floor price is 38.7 times of the face value and the cap price is 40.7 times of the face value of the equity shares. The Smartworks Coworking IPO lot size is 36 equity shares and in multiples of 36 equity shares thereafter.

Smartworks Coworking IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees of the firm have been reserved equity shares worth ₹37.50 million.

Tentatively, Smartworks Coworking IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, July 15 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, July 16 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Smartworks Coworking share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 17.

Smartworks Coworking IPO details The company has cut the size of its IPO. The fresh issue amount has been revised to ₹445 crore from the previously planned ₹550 crore, and the offer for sale (OFS) by promoters has been adjusted down to 33.79 lakh shares from 67.59 lakh shares.

Approximately ₹226 crore from the total funds raised will be directed towards capital expenditures for fit-outs in new centers and security deposits for these centers, ₹114 crore will be designated for loan repayments, and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate needs.

The book running lead managers of the issue are JM Financial Ltd, BOB Capital Markets Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, while the registrar of the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd.

Also Read | Safex Chemicals IPO: Speciality chemicals firm files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

Company Details Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited specializes in providing tailored managed workspace solutions, delivering fully serviced, technology-enhanced office environments with appealing designs and necessary amenities to cater to the unique requirements of businesses and their workforce.

The company caters to mid-to-large enterprises, which include Indian corporations, multinational companies, and startups, offering contemporary campuses equipped with design, technology, and services such as cafeterias, gyms, childcare facilities, and medical centers to promote employee wellness.

From FY23 to FY25, Smartworks broadened its operations by incorporating 2.83 million square feet of managed space, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.80%.

Its extensive national presence, competitive pricing, and capability to lease entire or substantial properties make it a favoured choice for mid-to-large enterprises. This is demonstrated by a 20.80% CAGR in managed space and a 38.98% CAGR in operational revenue during the same timeframe.

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), the firm's sole listed peer is Awfis Space Solutions Ltd (with a P/E of 63.18).