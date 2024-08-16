Smartworks Coworking Spaces files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO; check details

  • Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd filed its DRHP with SEBI for an IPO, including an OFS by promoters and a new issue of equity shares valued at 550 crore. Smartworks Space Pte Ltd, Keppel Real Estate Services Pte Ltd agreed on a USD 2.085 mln acquisition involving 2 co-working centres in Singapore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Aug 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Smartworks filed for an IPO with SEBI, planning to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550 crore, with funds used for new centres, loan repayment, and corporate purposes. Photo: iStock
Smartworks filed for an IPO with SEBI, planning to raise ₹550 crore, with funds used for new centres, loan repayment, and corporate purposes. Photo: iStock

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO). The company is a prominent platform offering managed campuses and office experiences.

It specialises in taking over big, empty shell properties in desirable locations and turning them into fully furnished, technologically advanced campuses with all the luxuries of today's universities.

With cafeterias, sports areas, gyms, childcare facilities, medical centres, and more, these campuses provide a contemporary and appealing work atmosphere. While the organisation serves various kinds of businesses, its specialty is serving mid-to-large enterprises with more than 300 seats. Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Chennai are among the places where the firm is mostly located.

 

 

Also Read | Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment in focus today; here’s how to check status

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO details

The DRHP states that the proposed initial share sale consists of an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters of 67.59 lakh shares and a new issue of equity shares valued at 550 crore.

The proceeds of the fresh issue, totalling 282.30 crore, will be used for security deposits and capital expenditures associated with the fit-out of new centres. Another 140 crore will be set aside for loan repayment, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

In the OFS, investors Space Solutions India Pte (formerly known as Lisbrine Pte) would sell 5,159,480 shares, with promoters NS Niketan LLP offloading 980,000 shares, and SNS Infrarealty LLP selling 620,000 shares.

The IPO process is managed by JM Financial Ltd, BOB Capital Markets Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd.

Also Read | Ecom Express files draft papers for IPO with SEBI

Smartworks Space Pte. Ltd. and Keppel Real Estate Services Pte Ltd made an agreement on March 27, 2024. The agreement involves the acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, customer deposits, and contracts with customers and vendors related to two co-working centres in Singapore. The total consideration for this acquisition is USD 2.085 million ( 17.46 crore). The transaction was completed on May 28, 2024, in accordance with the closing conditions specified in the agreement. It's important to note that there were no business processes, except for ancillary processes, acquired as part of this arrangement.

The company's listed peer is Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. The company serves a wide range of clients, including both Indian corporations and multinational companies. Some of our notable clients are Google IT Services India Private Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Bridgestone India Private Ltd, Philips Global Business Services LLP, Persistent Systems Ltd, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Private Ltd (Groww), and MakeMyTrip (India) Private Ltd. Several clients have long-standing contractual agreements with the company at various locations.

 

 

Also Read | Orient Technologies IPO to open on Aug 21; price band set at ₹195-206 apiece

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 04:19 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOSmartworks Coworking Spaces files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO; check details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
3.35 (2.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.35%)

GAIL India

232.50
03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
5.8 (2.56%)

ITC

502.55
03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
10.65 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

797.90
03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
55.95 (7.54%)

Piramal Enterprises

946.85
03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
65.5 (7.43%)

Nippon Life

686.55
03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
47.2 (7.38%)

PB Fintech

1,687.25
03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
113.75 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,058.00849.00
    Chennai
    73,129.00637.00
    Delhi
    72,634.00-354.00
    Kolkata
    72,492.00496.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue