Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO: Check GMP, 10 key risks investors must know before subscribing to the ₹582.6 cr issue

Smartworks Coworking IPO is set to begin public subscriptions on July 10 and will end on July 14, with a bidding window for anchor investors opening for one day on July 9, as stated by the company.

The company has decreased the size of its IPO. The new issue amount has been reduced to ₹445 crore from the previously intended ₹550 crore, while the Offer for Sale (OFS) has been adjusted to 33.79 lakh shares from 67.59 lakh shares.

Smartworks Coworking IPO price band has been established at ₹387-407 per share for its total initial public offering of ₹583 crore. With the upper limit of this price range, the IPO is now estimated to be ₹583 crore, resulting in a market valuation of approximately ₹4,645 crore.

Funds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹226 crore, will be allocated for capital expenditures related to fit-outs at new centers and security deposits for these centers. ₹114 crore will be utilized for repaying loans, while the remaining amount will be designated for general corporate needs.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd is a prominent provider of office solutions and managed campuses.

The company focuses on leasing large, empty properties in prime areas and converting them into fully serviced, technology-enabled campuses with contemporary amenities.

Smartworks Coworking IPO GMP is +27. This indicates Smartworks Coworking share price were trading at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Smartworks Coworking share price was indicated at ₹434 apiece, which is 6.63% higher than the IPO price of ₹407.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Smartworks Coworking IPO - Key Risks During Fiscal 2025, the company generated 75.19% of its rental income from its Centres situated in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Any negative developments impacting these locations and Centres could adversely influence their business, operational results, and financial status. The company's operations focus on clients who generally need more than 300 seats across various centres and cities. The company may not possess equal negotiating leverage with these clients, making it challenging to find appropriate alternatives if agreements with such clients are terminated, which could negatively impact their business, cash flows, operational results, and financial outcomes. The company and some of their subsidiaries have reported losses and have experienced negative cash flows in previous periods. They cannot guarantee that they will achieve or maintain profitability or that losses will not persist in the future. From fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2025, the company’s revenue from operations has increased at a CAGR of 38.98%, rising from ₹ 7,113.92 million to ₹ 13,740.56 million. The firm may face challenges in managing their growth effectively. The company incurs significant capital expenses and may need additional funding to fulfill those needs. Their inability to secure financing on favorable terms, or at all, may significantly affect their financial condition, operational outcomes, and cash flow. A downgrade in their credit rating could negatively impact their capacity to raise capital in the future. The company has engaged in, and will continue to engage in, transactions with related parties that may create conflicts of interest. Additionally, their Individual Promoters, Directors, and Key Managerial Personnel have interests in the company beyond the reimbursement of expenses and regular compensation or benefits. The company has not established any definitive plans for utilizing certain portions of the net proceeds from the offer, and their funding requirements could change due to commercial and other technical considerations. The company faces considerable competitive pressure in its operations. Its failure to compete effectively could be detrimental to its business, growth, and operational results. The company’s operations incur certain fixed costs, and its inability to mitigate these expenses during periods of low demand for workspaces may negatively affect its business, operational results, cash flows, and financial health.

