SME firm Homesfy Realty IPO opens today: 10 things to know about the issue

SME firm Homesfy Realty IPO opens today: 10 things to know about the issue3 min read . 08:02 AM IST
SME IPO: Mumbai-based realty brokerage firm's issue opens for retail and HNI investors. The company aims to raise ₹15.86 crore through the issue
SME IPO: Mumbai-based realty brokerage firm's issue opens for retail and HNI investors. The company aims to raise ₹15.86 crore through the issue
Lately, many small & medium enterprises (SMEs) have launched their initial public offerings. The latest one to enter the list is Homesfy Realty - a Mumbai-based tech-led property brokerage firm. The issue opens for subscription on December 21 and closes on December 23.
Lately, many small & medium enterprises (SMEs) have launched their initial public offerings. The latest one to enter the list is Homesfy Realty - a Mumbai-based tech-led property brokerage firm. The issue opens for subscription on December 21 and closes on December 23.
The company aims to raise ₹15.86 crores through the issue.
The company aims to raise ₹15.86 crores through the issue.
Here are 10 important points you should know about the issue and the company:
Here are 10 important points you should know about the issue and the company:
1] IPO size: The Mumbai-based tech-led property brokerage firm is aiming to generate ₹15.86 crore through its IPO sales.
1] IPO size: The Mumbai-based tech-led property brokerage firm is aiming to generate ₹15.86 crore through its IPO sales.
2] IPO price: The Mumbai-based property brokerage firm will sell 8,05,200 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at a fixed price of ₹197 a piece.
2] IPO price: The Mumbai-based property brokerage firm will sell 8,05,200 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at a fixed price of ₹197 a piece.
3] IPO subscription dates: The issue opens for retail and HNI subscription from December 21 till December 23.
3] IPO subscription dates: The issue opens for retail and HNI subscription from December 21 till December 23.
4] IPO bid lot size: Retail Investors can apply for a minimum and maximum of 600 shares (1 Lot) amounting to ₹1,18,200. Meanwhile, HNI investors can apply for a minimum 1200 shares (2 Lots) amounting to ₹2,36,400.
4] IPO bid lot size: Retail Investors can apply for a minimum and maximum of 600 shares (1 Lot) amounting to ₹1,18,200. Meanwhile, HNI investors can apply for a minimum 1200 shares (2 Lots) amounting to ₹2,36,400.
5] Share listing: Company shares will be listed on the NSE Emerging Platform, which is a platform for emerging businesses and firms. Companies that are not large enough to be listed on the main board but have a high-growth prospectus are listed here.
5] Share listing: Company shares will be listed on the NSE Emerging Platform, which is a platform for emerging businesses and firms. Companies that are not large enough to be listed on the main board but have a high-growth prospectus are listed here.
6] About the SME firm Homesfy Realty: SME Homesfy is a mumbai-based tech-led property brokerage firm, which owns homesfy.in and mymagnet.io. “We are a mid-sized company that now aspires to take the next orbit of growth as we always believed that we have the potential to become a well-run property advisory institution," said Ashish Kukreja, Founder & CEO of Homesfy Realty.
6] About the SME firm Homesfy Realty: SME Homesfy is a mumbai-based tech-led property brokerage firm, which owns homesfy.in and mymagnet.io. “We are a mid-sized company that now aspires to take the next orbit of growth as we always believed that we have the potential to become a well-run property advisory institution," said Ashish Kukreja, Founder & CEO of Homesfy Realty.
Homesfy Reality Limited was founded in Thane, Maharashtra in 2011. It provides real estate broking services to real estate firms like Dosti, Runwal, Hiranandani, etc.
Homesfy Reality Limited was founded in Thane, Maharashtra in 2011. It provides real estate broking services to real estate firms like Dosti, Runwal, Hiranandani, etc.
7] Investors in the SME firm: Lately, the company was successful in generating investment from marquee investors led by Girish Gulati and others as they purchased a stake in it. Homesfy. shows a strong growth potential and is known to be one of the fastest growing companies in the real estate industry. Homesfy has worked with preferred channel partners like Lodha, Godrej, Prestige, Dosti, Runwal, Hiranandani, Piramal, Raymond, Mahindra ,etc.
7] Investors in the SME firm: Lately, the company was successful in generating investment from marquee investors led by Girish Gulati and others as they purchased a stake in it. Homesfy. shows a strong growth potential and is known to be one of the fastest growing companies in the real estate industry. Homesfy has worked with preferred channel partners like Lodha, Godrej, Prestige, Dosti, Runwal, Hiranandani, Piramal, Raymond, Mahindra ,etc.
8] Objectives of the issue: Homesfy Realty will use the proceeds generated from the offering for its working capital requirements, general corporate purpose, and organic growth.
8] Objectives of the issue: Homesfy Realty will use the proceeds generated from the offering for its working capital requirements, general corporate purpose, and organic growth.
9] The IPO issue will be managed by Sarthi Capital Advisors and advised by ATMS & CO LLP.
9] The IPO issue will be managed by Sarthi Capital Advisors and advised by ATMS & CO LLP.
10] The company generated total revenue of ₹30.31 crore and reported a net profit of ₹3.18 crores in the previous financial year. Till June 30, 2022, Homesfy earned a profit of ₹1.39 crores with total revenue of ₹12.39 crore.
10] The company generated total revenue of ₹30.31 crore and reported a net profit of ₹3.18 crores in the previous financial year. Till June 30, 2022, Homesfy earned a profit of ₹1.39 crores with total revenue of ₹12.39 crore.
The company's total income grew by more than 100% from ₹14.76 crore in FY21 to ₹30.40 crore in FY22.
The company's total income grew by more than 100% from ₹14.76 crore in FY21 to ₹30.40 crore in FY22.
The tech-led company has a presence across 4 cities in India including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. It has collaborated with more than 106 developers.
The tech-led company has a presence across 4 cities in India including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. It has collaborated with more than 106 developers.
The company's online presence helps it to tap the market which is left untouched due to its limited physical presence. It provides broking-led services through its website, prospect calling, and digital advertisement platform.
The company's online presence helps it to tap the market which is left untouched due to its limited physical presence. It provides broking-led services through its website, prospect calling, and digital advertisement platform.
Revenue earned from the company's tech-based mobile application, Mymagnet, is shared between Homesfy and the agents and brokers registered in the application.
Revenue earned from the company's tech-based mobile application, Mymagnet, is shared between Homesfy and the agents and brokers registered in the application.