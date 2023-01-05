SME IPO oversubscribed 400x; share allotment, listing soon. Check GMP2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 12:24 PM IST
- Anlon Technology IPO witnessed a strong subscription of over 400 times
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Anlon Technology's public issue is expected to take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023. If allotted, the shares will be credited to the demat account on January 9, 2023. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the share sale. As per market observers, Anlon Technology shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹80 in the grey market today.
