The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Anlon Technology's public issue is expected to take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023. If allotted, the shares will be credited to the demat account on January 9, 2023. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the share sale. As per market observers, Anlon Technology shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹80 in the grey market today.

The company's shares are expected to list next week on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 on the SME platform of National Stock Exchange (NSE). NIFTY SME EMERGE Index is designed to reflect the performance of a portfolio of eligible small and medium enterprises that are listed on NSE EMERGE platform.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Technology Solutions Limited was open for public subscription from Thursday, December 29, 2022 till Monday, January 2, 2023. The issue was priced at ₹95 to ₹100 per share. The offer witnessed a strong subscription of over 400 times with QIBs category overbooked 54x, NIIs 883x and retail category 447x, as per the exchange data.

Anlon Technology IPO was of up to 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10/-, aggregating up to ₹15 crore. As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's issue and the net issue will constitute 26.76% and 25.39%, respectively, of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company. Unnikrishnan Nair P M and Beena Unnikrishnan are the promoters of the company.

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the initial share sale for the working capital, and general corporate purposes. Incorporated in July 2015, Anlon Technology Solutions Limited is primarily engaged in the business of providing engineering services.

“The company has shown a tremendous growth in topline and bottomline over FY22 and H1 FY23. Considering growth of airports and air traffic in India, the outlook for the business looks promising. Post IPO, investors should look at sustainance of margins and growth in topline over the coming quarters to enter the company for value creation till migration to main board," said Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, of Unlisted Assets.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

