SME IPO oversubscribed 400x; share allotment, listing soon. Check GMP

Anlon Technology IPO was of up to 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10/-, aggregating up to ₹15 crore. As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's issue and the net issue will constitute 26.76% and 25.39%, respectively, of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company. Unnikrishnan Nair P M and Beena Unnikrishnan are the promoters of the company.