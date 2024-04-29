SME IPO index hits record high, up over 30% in April; 3 key factors propelling the rally
SME IPO index hits all-time high, up 30% in April despite regulatory concerns. Interest in SMEs rebounds with strong IPO listings. Top gainers include KP Green Engineering, Sonalis Consumer Products, and more.
The SME IPO index touched a new all time high today at 69,603.62 level. April has seen an almost 30% increase in the index thus far. Despite regulatory worries about valuations and manipulations in some counters the index managed to rebound. The resurgence of interest in SMEs comes after a weak time in March during which the index dropped 10.8% following the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Madhabi Puri Buch, expressed concerns about the sector's impressive growth in the previous two years.
