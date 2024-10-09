SME IPO in 2024: Khyati Global Ventures SME IPO has been a resounding success. Oversubscribed by over 15 times, the IPO received strong support from retail investors.

SME IPO in October: Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. wrapped up its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, October 8, with an overwhelming response. The SME IPO was oversubscribed 15.17 times, driven largely by retail investors.

On its final day, the issue saw 8.45 times more bids than available shares, following a strong start on Friday, when the subscription hit 2.86 times.

The IPO, valued at ₹18.3 crore, received a total of 2.66 crore bids against an offering of 17.54 lakh shares, according to data from market tracker Chittorgarh.

Khyati Global Ventures IPO breakdown The offering comprised a fresh issue of 10.48 lakh shares worth ₹10.38 crore and an offer-for-sale of 8 lakh shares valued at ₹7.92 crore. The price was set at ₹99 per share, with retail investors required to bid for at least one lot, totalling 1,200 shares or ₹1,18,800.

Khyati Global Ventures IPO key dates Allotments are expected to be finalised on Wednesday, October 9. Investors who successfully secured shares will have them credited to their demat accounts by October 10. Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will be processed the same day. Khyati Global Ventures shares are slated to debut on the BSE SME platform on October 11.

Khyati Global Ventures IPO: Price Band and Lot Size The share price for Khyati Global Ventures IPO was fixed at ₹99 each. For retail investors, the minimum lot size was 1,200 shares, requiring a total investment of ₹1,18,800.

Khyati Global Ventures IPO allotment status Here's how to check Khyati Global Ventures IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Visit the Bigshare Services official website: Bigshare IPO Allotment.

Choose one of the servers to check your allotment status.

Select Khyati Global Ventures Limited from the list of companies.

In the dropdown menu for selection type, pick either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Provide the required details, such as your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.

Fill out the captcha to confirm you are not a robot.

Click the Search button to view your allotment status.

How to Check Khyati Global Ventures IPO Allotment Status on BSE Website Navigate to the BSE official website: BSE IPO Allotment.

Set the issue type to Equity.

Select Khyati Global Ventures Limited from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Khyati Global Ventures overview Established in 1993, Khyati Global Ventures exports a wide array of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including food and household products. The company operates in more than 40 countries, representing well-known Indian brands such as Parle G and MDH. Additionally, Khyati deals in pharmaceuticals and festive handicrafts.

With significant growth in its financials, Khyati’s profits surged from ₹1.49 crore in FY2022 to ₹2.53 crore in FY2024. The funds from the IPO will support its working capital and corporate needs.

Khyati Global Ventures GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Khyati Global Ventures is currently ₹0, as of October 9. While this figure reflects investor sentiment, it is important to remember that GMP is not an official listing price and is speculative.