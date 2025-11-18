The roller-coaster story of India's SME IPOs and where it's headed, in charts
18 Nov 2025
Summary
India's small businesses turned to public markets for the funding that they couldn't get from banks—but then speculation took over, which led to an intervention by the market regulator.
The market for public listings for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has boomed since the covid era, fuelled by younger investors with a higher appetite for risk and the growing popularity of digital trading platforms.
topics
