Listing surge

Since 2012, when Sebi introduced a new framework for SMEs to raise funds, the SME IPO market has undergone three broad phases: an early, nascent period, a slowdown, and a sharp post-pandemic acceleration. Activity first peaked in 2018, then contracted in 2019 and 2020 as fundraising fell sharply in line with the broader risk-off environment. The post-covid period saw both the number of issues and funding value rise rapidly.