Home / Markets / Ipo /  SME IPO on NSE gets 435 times subscription in retail portion. GMP jumps

Baheti Recycling IPO GMP: The Initial public offering (IPO) of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange received strong response from investors during three days bidding from 28th to 30th November 2022. The public issue worth 12.42 crore got subscribed 347.53 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 435.65 times. After this huge response from retail investors, grey market sentiments in regard to NSE SME IPO has shot up further. According to market observers, shares of Baheti Recycling Industries are available at a premium of 34 in grey market today.

Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Baheti Recycling IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 34, which is 2 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of 32. They said that after strong response by investors, grey market has gone highly bullish on NSE SME IPO. They said that Dalal Street sentiments are also bullish as market is expecting NSE Nifty to hit 19,000 levels soon. Observers went on to add that Baheti Recycling IPO GMP has surged from 8 to 34 in last one week, that signals strong listing premium for the IPO subscribers.

What this GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today is 34, which means grey market is expecting that Baheti Recycling IPO listing may take place at around 79 ( 45 + 34), which is around 75 per cent higher from its price band of 45 per equity share. So, grey market is signaling strong debut of Baheti Recycling shares on NSE SME exchange on its listing date, which is most likely on 8th December 2022.

As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Baheti Recycling IPO allotment is most likely on 5th December 2022.

MINT PREMIUM See All

However, stock market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator about success of failure of a public issue as it has nothing to do with the balance sheet of the company. They said that GMP is a non-regulated and completely speculative figure and hence one should not take it blindly and rely much on it. They advised investors to stick with their conviction they developed after going through the financials of the company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout