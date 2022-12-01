SME IPO on NSE gets 435 times subscription in retail portion. GMP jumps1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 02:05 PM IST
- Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today is ₹34, which signals 75 per cent listing gain for its investors
Baheti Recycling IPO GMP: The Initial public offering (IPO) of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange received strong response from investors during three days bidding from 28th to 30th November 2022. The public issue worth ₹12.42 crore got subscribed 347.53 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 435.65 times. After this huge response from retail investors, grey market sentiments in regard to NSE SME IPO has shot up further. According to market observers, shares of Baheti Recycling Industries are available at a premium of ₹34 in grey market today.