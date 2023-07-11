SME IPO: Oriana Power successfully closes pre-IPO round with participation of marquee investors, to list on NSE Emerge2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Oriana Power, a solar energy solutions provider, has closed its pre-IPO round with participation from stock market veterans. The company recently filed its draft prospectus for an IPO and plans to use the proceeds for working capital, investment in subsidiaries, and expansion among others.
Oriana Power on Tuesday announced that it has successfully closed its pre-IPO round, with the participation of several reputed stock market veterans. The SME-bound IPO received the interest of marquee investors such as Chennai-based Anil Kumar Goel, JSW Energy’s Prashant Jain, Meru’s founder Neeraj Gupta, Jaipur-based Manoj Agarwal, and MSMEx’s Amit Kumar.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×