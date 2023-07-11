In its statement, the company said, Chennai-based Anil Kumar Goel, well-known for his sterling value-investing track record in sugar and textile stocks, led the pre-IPO round. Tikri Investments, the personal fund of JSW veteran Prashant Jain, also picked up a minority stake in the pre-IPO round. Meru’s founder Neeraj Gupta, the pioneer in the app-based taxi ecosystem and now a serial investor and advisor, also invested in his personal capacity.