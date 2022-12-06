SME IPO: PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery to launch public offer from Dec 8-13

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery will launch its initial public offering in the SME segment on December 8. The issue will be available for subscriptions till December 13. The IPO will mainly consist of the primary issuance of shares by PNGS Gargi Fashion. The issue price is fixed at ₹30 per share. PNGS Gargi is focused on catering to new-generation fashion jewellery at present and in days to come the company plans to enter in lifestyle products business.

