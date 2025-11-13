SME IPOs: Why retail investors are walking away from the lottery
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 13 Nov 2025, 01:56 pm IST
Summary
Volatile markets and tighter regulations have squeezed out speculative gains in SME IPOs, draining retail demand for such issues, amid a steady listing pipeline in 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : In what seems like déjà vu, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to lead India’s IPO rush in 2025, with 220 firms raising ₹9,453 crore from public markets—7% more than last year’s haul, with over a month still to go in the year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story