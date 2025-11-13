SME IPOs: Why retail investors are walking away from the lottery

The collapse in speculative intensity is nowhere clearer than in debut-day performance. In 2024, the market was rampant: 33% of SME IPOs gained over 50%, and close to 11% more than doubled their issue price. Fast forward one year, and that performance has evaporated. The analysis shows that only 12% have managed listing gains above 50%, and not a single IPO has doubled its issue price on its debut day in 2025.