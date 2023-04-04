SME IPO: Sancode Technologies subscription status, issue to close on 6 Apr1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
- As per BSE data, this SME IPO received a total bid of 5,01,000 equity shares. The company is offering a total size of 10.95 lakh equity shares under the IPO.
Software and product development firm, Sancode Technologies has received subscriptions for nearly half of its total proposed equity shares in the initial public offering (IPO). Sancode IPO is proposed to be listed on BSE SME platform. The public offer is available for bidding till April 6th.
