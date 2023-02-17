SME IPO: Sealmatic India's public offer subscribes by 45% on Day 1 driven by retail investors
- On the first day of the public offer, Sealmatic India received strong demand from retail investors. Overall, the SME IPO subscribed by 45%. The IPO will close on February 21st.
SME IPO: Sealmatic India's initial public offering (IPO) subscribed by 45% on the first day. The issue received strong demand from retail investors. While institutional and non-institutional investors showed muted response. The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹220 per share and ₹225 per share. Bidding in the IPO opened on February 17 and will be allowed till February 21st.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×