Khanna added, "The issue price for Sealmatic India Ltd is ₹220- ₹225 per share. According to market sources, the IPO grey market premium (GMP) is around ₹30 as on 17th Feb 2023, so the expected listing price for IPO at the price of Rs. 225 is Rs.255 (upper band price plus the current estimated GMP) implying a premium of nearly 13% over the upper band price."