As per market observers, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares are available at a premium of (GMP) of ₹15 in the grey market today. “On the valuation front, it looks good from long-term perspective and investors should track their orderbook and execution on quarter on the quarter basis to watch their performance," said Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, of Unlisted Assets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}