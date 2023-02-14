SME IPO: Shera Energy share allotment likely today. Check GMP, other key details here
- SME IPO: Shera Energy's issue price band was kept at ₹55-57 per share
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shera Energy Limited, which is engaged in producing wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals like copper, aluminum and brass, received bids for 27 crore 50 lakh 34 thousand shares, through which applications worth ₹1,567.69 crore got submitted.
