2024: A year of IPO boom as retail interest zooms
Summary2024 has been a historic year for the Indian IPO market, driven by retail investors seeking quick gains. Can this frenzy sustain amid market volatility and a massive IPO pipeline?
2024 has been a landmark year for the Indian initial public offer (IPO) market, with an unprecedented surge in fundraising and retail participation. The allure of quick wins has led to massive oversubscriptions, especially in the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment. Strong listing gains have further fuelled this frenzy.