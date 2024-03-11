SME IPO stocks tumble as SEBI flags concerns over price manipulation
SME IPO stocks faced selling pressure as SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch expressed concerns about stock manipulation in many firms at The BSE SME IPO, leading to a 3% slump. SEBI aims to increase disclosures for SME IPOs to ensure market openness and monitoring.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) IPO stocks were under selling pressure on Monday's session after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch made remarks about stock manipulation in many firms at The BSE SME IPO slumped over 3% on Monday.
