Usha Financial Services IPO share allotment likely today; GMP, how to check status online

Usha Financial Services' IPO, despite market volatility, attracted strong investor interest, with overall subscriptions reaching 19 times. The 98.45 crore SME IPO opened on October 24 and closed on October 28, with shares expected to list on October 31.

Usha Financial Services IPO: Despite volatility and weak stock market sentiment, the initial public offering (IPO) of Usha Financial Services, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), saw a decent response from investors.

The 98.45 crore SME IPO, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 24, and concluded on Monday, October 28, saw an overall subscription of about 19 times, with the retail segment subscribed nearly 21 times and the segment reserved for non-institutional buyers subscribed 29 times. The portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 10 times.

The company will likely finalise the share allotment today, Tuesday, October 29. Investors who receive the shares may find them credited into their demat accounts on Wednesday, October 30, while unsuccessful bidders may receive the refund on the same day.

Shares of the company are expected to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, October 31.

Usha Financial Services IPO GMP

According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) for Usha Financial Services IPO stood at 10. The GMP indicated shares of the company are trading 10 higher than the upper band of the IPO price of 168. Considering the upper price band of the issue and the last GMP, the stock could list at 178, a premium of 5.95 per cent over the IPO price.

How to check Usha Financial Services allotment status online?

Investors who bet on the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.

Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd was the registrar for the issue.

How to check Usha Financial Services IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website?

Step 1: Go to the website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose Usha Financial Services IPO.

Step 3: Pick a mode - click on the PAN, demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Choose “Application Type,” then “ASBA” or “non-ASBA.”

Step 5: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Demat Account number.

Step 6: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot and click ‘submit’ to view the allotment status.

How to check Usha Financial Services IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

