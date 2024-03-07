SME IPOs: A gateway to emerging market opportunities
In March 2012, SEBI made regulatory changes to boost SME inclusion in the financial world, leading to 179 companies listed on the SME platform by 2023, generating significant returns.
March 2012 saw a new chapter unfold in Indian equities, The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rolled up its sleeves and initiated a slew of changes in the listing norms for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started