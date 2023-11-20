SME IPOs are shining, but experts advise caution
Summary
- Over the past year, SME IPOs have outperformed mainboard firms in listing gains and returns
Mumbai: The public listings of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have outperformed mainboard companies in terms of listing gains in the past one year as relatively lower free float has caused a surge in prices when demand is disproportionately higher than supply in a structural bull market. However, market experts cautioned investors to take an informed decision while picking SME IPOs and invest only in quality businesses, as a rising tide lifts all boats.