SME IPOs are shining, but experts advise caution

Some of the best-performing SME IPOs in this period include Rajasthan-based Goyal Salt Ltd, which listed with a 242% gain over the issue price of ₹38 on its debut on 11 October, followed by Sungarner Energies Ltd, which opened at ₹250 on 31 August, a premium of 201% over its issue price. Basilic Fly Studio Ltd listed at ₹271 on 11 September, a premium of 179% over the issue price of ₹97. Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd (167%), Oriana Power Ltd (156%), and Infollion Research Services Ltd (155%) came next.

