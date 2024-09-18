SME IPOs: The new gold rush or a fool's gold?
Summary
- The rapid rise of SME IPOs has captured investor attention, with record-breaking numbers flooding the market. But as concerns over market manipulation and sustainability grow, the question remains: Is this the next big opportunity, or are investors rushing into fool’s gold?
India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are flooding the stock market, raising billions through initial public offerings (IPOs). The surge in activity signals robust investor confidence, but beneath the surface, questions about market manipulation and the sustainability of this growth are emerging. Could this wave of SME IPOs be a sign of strength, or are investors being drawn into a potential bubble?