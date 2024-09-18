SME IPOs: The new gold rush or a fool's gold?

In recent years, SMEs have increasingly tapped into the stock market to fuel their growth, with public offerings typically ranging between ₹5 crore to ₹50 crore. What started as a trickle has now become a wave. The average issue size of SME IPOs has more than tripled, soaring from ₹10 crore in 2020-21 to ₹36 crore in 2024-25. The momentum is staggering: between April and August 2024-25, 109 SMEs raised a staggering ₹3,983 crore—surpassing the funds raised in the entire financial years of 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 combined. The IPO issuance pace has averaged nearly one per working day.