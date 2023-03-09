Mcon Rasayan IPO sees strong subscription, 2 more days to bid. Check latest GMP

MCON Rasayan India Limited specializes in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing contemporary building materials and construction chemicals. Incorporated in 2013, MCON Rasayan India Ltd, has two manufacturing units in Valsad and Navsari, Gujarat and presence in three states, majorly in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The products are marketed and sold under the "MCON" brand. Mahesh Ravji Bhanushali is the promoter of the company.