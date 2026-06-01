SMR Jewels IPO Day 4: Issue remains undersubscribed so far. Here's GMP, and other details

SMR Jewels IPO, which opened for subscription on 26 May, has so far remained undersubscribed on the fourth day of bidding. The SME IPO will close on Wednesday, 3 June, 2026.

SMR Jewels focuses on designer heritage jewellery while blending modern aesthetics to cater to changing consumer preferences. The company also offers nature-inspired collections and a range of jewellery designed for everyday wear.

While SMR Jewels does not own a manufacturing facility, it operates through a well-established job-work model, collaborating with skilled artisans across India. This network is complemented by the company's in-house design team, enabling it to develop and deliver distinctive jewellery collections.

SMR Jewels IPO subscription status On the fourth day of bidding, the SMR Jewels IPO attracted around 15.7 lakhs shares against the 49.80 lakh shares available. The SME IPO has been subscribed over 33% so far on the fourth day.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 2.35 times, while the retail category saw a subscription of 0.15 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment had received 0.05 times bids on Monday.

SMR Jewels IPO GMP today According to platforms tracking the unofficial market, the grey market premium (GMP) for the SMR Jewels IPO is currently nil. Based on the current GMP, the stock is expected to list at same as the issue price.

Grey market premium shows investor willingness to pay over and above the offer price.

SMR Jewels IPO details SMR Jewels aims to raise ₹67.23 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth ₹54 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹13.23 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹128–135 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 1,000 shares, while retail investors must apply for a minimum of two lots, translating to an investment of ₹2.70 lakh at the upper end of the price band.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund capital expenditure for the construction of a jewellery studio, allocate ₹6.50 crore towards repayment of certain bank and institutional borrowings, meet working capital requirements of ₹30 crore, and support general corporate purposes.

The allotment is scheduled to be finalised on June 1, while the SME IPO is expected to debut on the BSE SME platform on June 3.

Wealth Mine Networks is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Purva Sharegistry (India) has been appointed as the registrar.