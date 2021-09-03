Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Snapdeal weighs IPO to raise about 3,000 crore

Snapdeal weighs IPO to raise about 3,000 crore

Premium
A private security guard stands at a gate of Snapdeal headquarters in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi.
1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Snapdeal, based in the New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon, was once one of the country’s top three e-commerce firms along with Flipkart and Amazon

Indian e-commerce retailer Snapdeal Pvt is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $400 million, joining a growing list of startups preparing to tap capital markets as the nation’s digital economy booms.

Indian e-commerce retailer Snapdeal Pvt is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $400 million, joining a growing list of startups preparing to tap capital markets as the nation’s digital economy booms.

The company, which counts SoftBank Group Corp. among its investors, is speaking with advisers about a potential listing in Mumbai that could value it at as much as $2.5 billion, the people said. An IPO could take place as soon as next year, they said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public. 

The company, which counts SoftBank Group Corp. among its investors, is speaking with advisers about a potential listing in Mumbai that could value it at as much as $2.5 billion, the people said. An IPO could take place as soon as next year, they said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Discussions are still at an early stage, and the firm could decide not to proceed with the plan, the people said. Representatives for Snapdeal and SoftBank declined to comment. 

Snapdeal, based in the New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon, was once one of the country’s top three e-commerce firms along with Flipkart Online Services Pvt. and the Indian unit of Amazon.com Inc. Founded in 2010, it offers more than 60 million products across 800 categories on its platform and delivers to more than 6,000 cities and towns across the country, according to its website. 

Four years ago, Snapdeal walked away from a potential merger with Flipkart, which would have united the two local-e-commerce companies against Amazon. Since then, Flipkart sold a controlling stake to Walmart Inc. and is now progressing towards its own IPO.

The amount raised through IPOs in India so far in 2021 has already surpassed the total gathered in the last three years. The pipeline for the rest of the year includes payments service provider Paytm, online insurance platform Policybazaar and e-commerce beauty startup Nykaa.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Premium

Premium gin brands headed to Indian shores as consumers ...

Premium

The supply chain snafu clouding global economic revival

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!