Snehaa Organics IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing.

Snehaa Organics IPO allotment to be out soon. The Snehaa Organics' IPO bidding commenced on August 29, 2025, and finished on September 2, 2025. The allotment for Snehaa Organics' IPO is planned to be finalized on September 3, 2025. The Snehaa Organics IPO will list on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date of September 5, 2025.

Advertisement

For the book build of ₹32.68 crores of Snehaa Organics' IPO Fast Track Finsec Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue's registrar. The company's market maker is Nirman Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

Since Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue's registrar for the Snehaa Organics issue, shares of of which will list on the NSE SME, hence investors can check allotments status on the NSE website or registrar Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd website.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing.

Steps to check Snehaa Organics IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd to check the Snehaa Organics IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Advertisement

Step 2- Click on any one of the given links.

Step 3: Select Snehaa Organics from the ‘Select company name’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the DP number.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 6: Click the SUBMIT button after entering the captcha if any.

Steps to check status of Snehaa Organics' IPO allotment on the NSE website Step 1: Go to the NSE website:

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO Bid."

Step 3: Under the selection symbol option, select "SNEHAA" from the dropdown

Advertisement

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit.”

Snehaa Organics' IPO GMP On September 3, Snehaa Organics' IPO GMP, or the Grey Market Premium, stood at +4. This means that Snehaa Organics' shares are selling in the grey market at an ₹4 premium over the issue price's upper range of Rs122.

Investors anticipate Snehaa Organics' shares to be listed at a premium of 3.29%, or ₹4, above the upper range of the offering price of ₹112

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment